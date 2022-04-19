Pune, Apr 19 (PTI) Residents of a housing society in Pune on Tuesday claimed a car was damaged and windowpanes of some flats were shattered due to controlled blasting activity underway at a nearby construction site in Sus village.

An offence has been registered against the contractor on the complaint of a resident of Bella Casa, whose car was damaged, a Hinjewadi police station official said.

The incident took place at 4:30pm after which the contractor was booked under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 336 (any act done so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), he said.

