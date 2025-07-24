Bengaluru, Jul 24 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport on Thursday said it unveiled a signature fragrance called 'dancing bamboo' to create a deeper sensory connection with passengers.

In an official statement, Shalini Rao, chief marketing officer, Bangalore International Airport Ltd, said, "With our signature fragrance, we aim to recreate the spirit of the airport—serene, rooted in nature, and quietly luxurious."

"This fragrance adds a new dimension to our brand and reflects our commitment to creating spaces that resonate with the warmth, culture, and identity of the airport," she added.

The fragrance of the airport will be diffused at key passenger touchpoints, including check-in and arrival areas of terminal 2, infusing the space with a consistent and calming olfactory signature, it further said.

