Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Visa service provider BLS International on Wednesday said it has been awarded a contract by the Italian government to provide visa and legalisation services in Senegal, beginning July 2023.

Under the contract, BLS International will provide services for visas and legalisations in six major countries under the jurisdiction of the Italian Embassy in Dakar -- Senegal, The Gambia, Cabo Verde, the Republic of Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Mali, the company said in a statement.

With this, BLS International has expanded its presence in Africa and nearby regions.

"It is our top priority to ensure an efficient experience for the Embassy of Italy. We are taking this opportunity to prioritise the digitalisation of services, which would inevitably enhance the overall customer experience in public services.

"As veterans in the field, we feel confident handling and managing the volume of applications," BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

