New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Societe Generale and BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Thursday offloaded 51 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance for about Rs 113 crore through open market transactions.

Also Read | Reddit To Shut Down Dubsmash on February 22, 2022.

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Societe Generale sold 27.40 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance while BNP Paribas Arbitrage divested 23.59 lakh shares of the company.

Also Read | Truecaller Version 12 With Video Caller ID, Redesigned UI & Call Recording Features Launched for Android.

The shares were offloaded in the range of Rs 221.34-221.75 apiece, valuing the transaction size to Rs 113 crore.

As of September 2021, Societe Generale held 58.77 lakh shares, amounting to 1.27 per cent stake in the company, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage owned 71.82 lakh shares or 1.56 per cent stake in the firm.

On Thursday, Indiabulls Housing Finance shares ended 6.82 per cent higher at Rs 229.45 apiece on the NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)