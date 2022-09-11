Alappuzha (Kerala), Sep 11 (PTI) The body of a missing person in the 'palliyodam' (snakeboat) accident in Achankovil river was recovered on Sunday by a diving team of the Indian Navy from the Southern Naval Command.

Also Read | Video: Noida Woman Slaps, Assaults Society Guard of Cleo County Society for Delay in Opening Gate.

With the Navy team recovering the body of a 40-year-old man, the total fatalities rose to three in the accident which occured on Saturday.

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap Birthday: 5 TV Shows That Has Dobaara Director In Writing Credits.

The 'palliyodam' which was on its way to participate in the 'Aranmula Uthrittathi Vallamkali' (boat race) capsized on Saturday morning in Achankovil river at Mavelikkara near here.

The police and fire force personnel had on Saturday itself recovered the bodies of Adithyan (17) and Vineesh (39).

"...a diving request was received from the District Collector of Alappuzha, about a missing person in the river... The diving team under Southern Naval Command, Kochi responded immediately and commenced diving operations in the area," Navy said in a release.

It said after extensive diving operations, the mortal remains of the missing person was recovered by the team and was handed over to the district authorities.

A senior police official from the district said there were around 60 people on the boat which was at Mavelikkara, enroute Aranmula.

The incident happened at Valiya Perumbuzha Kadavu near Mavelikkara at around 8.30 am.

"The snakeboat lost its balance and most of the oarsmen swam to safety," police said.

The official said normally around 50 oarsmen will be onboard. Since the boat was going for the competition and was taking a pradakshinam (traditional circling in front of the deity), a few more people climbed overboard resulting in the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)