Latest News | Boat with 4 Fishermen Reported Lost in High Seas

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 09:47 PM IST
Latest News | Boat with 4 Fishermen Reported Lost in High Seas

Rameswaram, June 15 (PTI): Four fishermen are missing after they set out to sea in a mechanised boat, along with 622 such vessels, on Saturday.

The fleet, barring one boat with the four, returned to the shore on Sunday as was planned, assistant director of Fisheries Department Yuvaraj said here.

Several fishermen searched for the lost boat and its crew but in vain, he said.

The 622 boats set out for fishing after an 83-day fishing ban, he added.

You might also like
