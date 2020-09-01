Koraput (Odisha), Sep 1 (PTI) Bodies of three girls were found floating in a rivulet in Odisha's Koraput district on Tuesday, police said.

The bodies were recovered from the rivulet in Dabagandhana village, Nandapur police station's inspector-in- charge Kapileswar Behera said.

The three girls had left their homes on Monday afternoon to pluck guavas from a tree near the rivulet and were missing since then.

Their families lodged missing diaries after they did not return in the evening, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Puja Tamili (12), Nikita Dalpati (13) and Santoshi Patri (14), the police officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggested they were taking bath in the rivulet and slipped into deep water, he added. PTI

