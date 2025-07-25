Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) The body of a one-year-old, allegedly thrown into a borewell pit here by the child's father, was recovered on Friday, police said.

The father claimed that he threw the body on Wednesday night after the toddler's death due to illness. Jamwa Ramgarh SHO Rampal Sharma said the father, Lalit, has been detained.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

The body was pulled out on Friday morning with the help of a rope and a hook, he said.

"The body has been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem to know the cause and time of the death and further action will be taken after the report, he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 25 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Lalit told police that he was disturbed over his son's illness after his wife left him.

On Wednesday night, the accused went to a doctor with his son, but his condition did not improve. Later, he said the boy died late at night.

"The father said that after the death, he wrapped the dead body of his son in a white cloth and then threw it into the borewell," the officer said.

Police have taken statements from Lalit's brother and some other family members, the SHO said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)