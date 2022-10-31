Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 31 (PTI) A bodyguard of the Palamu Central Jail Superintendent was arrested on Monday on the charge of shooting and injuring a man following an altercation, a senior police officer said.

The accused, identified as Vinit Mishra, allegedly fired at Rinku Tiwary from his service revolver in an inebriated condition at Kashinagri area of Medininagar, about 165 kilometres from state capital Ranchi, in Palamu district on Sunday night.

Two bullets hit Tiway on the chest and right hand, Sub-divisional Police Officer of Medininagar, Surjit Kumar, told PTI.

Tiwary was initially taken to a local hospital from where doctors referred him to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Old enmity was suspected to be the cause of the incident.

