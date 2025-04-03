Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) The Medchal-Malkajgiri District Collectorate in Telangana received a bomb threat by email on Thursday, which was later declared a hoax, police said.

A police official stated that they received information from the Collectorate about an email claiming that a bomb had been placed on the premises and would explode.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Anonymous Cybercriminal Promises Free Robux Coins, Steals INR 75 Lakh From Delhi Businessman Without OTP or Alert; Here's How.

Police, along with a bomb disposal squad, conducted a thorough search but found nothing suspicious.

The threat email was determined to be a hoax, they confirmed.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 3, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)