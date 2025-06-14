New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police has busted an inter-state bootlegging syndicate that used app-based logistics services to smuggle illicit liquor into the capital from neighbouring Haryana, an official said on Saturday.

The police arrested Gaurav Gupta (33), a delivery partner associated with an app-based courier service, and recovered 1,200 quarters (216 litres) of illicit liquor concealed in an electric three-wheeler, the official said.

Also Read | NICL AO Recruitment 2025: National Insurance Company Invites Applications for 266 Generalists and Specialists Posts, Apply Online at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

"The syndicate allegedly procured liquor from Bahadurgarh in Haryana and used online booking platforms to transport it across the border into Delhi under the guise of legitimate deliveries," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The seizure was made on the intervening night of June 3 and June 4, after a tempo was intercepted on Kakrola Road near Sector 16-B, Dwarka, based on a tip-off and technical surveillance.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 14, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"When the tempo was checked, it was found loaded with 24 cartons of illicit liquor marked for sale in Haryana. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the Delhi Excise Act, and the accused was arrested," Singh said.

During interrogation, Gupta revealed he worked as a driver and delivery agent for an online app. He got involved in transporting liquor directly for a man named Sutaj from Bahadurgarh after initially handling app-booked consignments, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)