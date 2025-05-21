New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The initial public offer of Borana Weaves, producer of high quality microfilament woven fabrics, got subscribed 29.46 times on the day two of bidding on Wednesday.

The Rs 144.89-crore initial share sale received bids for 10,87,07,430 shares against 36,89,457 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane's Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 77.16 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors received 53.07 times subscription. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.76 times.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of up to 67,08,000 equity shares has a price range of Rs 205-216 per share.

Also Read | Fine for Cancelling Ride, Cap on Fare Hike During Peak Hours, Carpooling Guidelines: Key Highlights of Maharashtra Aggregator Policy for Ola, Uber-Like Cab Services.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the book running lead manager to the offer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)