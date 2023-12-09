New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A body of a teenager was found in a jungle area of south Delhi's Bhati Mines on Saturday, police said.

They said the victim was 17 years old.

Also Read | UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023 Out at ukpsc.net.in: Hall Ticket for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam Released, Know How To Download.

"We received a PCR call at 11.36 am on Saturday from the guards of the forest department. The caller told police that a body had been seen in a forest. The crime spot was visited and inspected by the crime team," said a senior police officer.

Police have taken the body in custody and sent it for post mortem to know the reason behind the death, the officer said.

Also Read | APPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2023: Registration To Begin on January 1 at psc.ap.gov.in, Know How To Apply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)