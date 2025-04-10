Una (HP), Apr 10 (PTI) Five labourers, including a couple, were injured when the wall of a brick kiln in Himachal's Una district collapsed on Thursday, police said.

All the injured people namely Toofani, Phulbati, Raju, Jitendra and Nepali hail from Uttar Pradesh police said.

Immediately after the incident, two injured were admitted to a private hospital located in Daulatpur, while three were sent to Civil Hospital Amb.

A spokesperson of the police department said that the victims were working in the brick kiln when a wall fell on them.

Hearing the screams, other workers reached the spot and took out all the injured people averting a major accident, he said.

DSP Vasudha Verma said that a case has been registered and further investigation is on.

