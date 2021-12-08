New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Shares of Brightcom Group jumped nearly 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit on Wednesday after the company announced the acquisition of Vuchi Media Pvt Ltd.

Vuchi Media operates under the brand name of MediaMint.

On BSE, the stock surged 4.98 per cent to hit the upper circuit limit of Rs 145.5. This was also its 52-week high.

On the National Stock Exchange, the scrip zoomed 4.97 per cent to the upper circuit and its 52-week high of Rs 145.8.

In a regulatory filing, Brightcom said, "the Company has entered into a definitive agreement today to acquire 100% of Vuchi Media Private Limited, operating under the brand name of MediaMint."

MediaMint is an end-to-end digital consulting and digital operations provider, it added.

