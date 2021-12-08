Earlier this month, specifications and renders of Realme 9i had emerged online. Now its new renders and specifications have been leaked online by 91Mobiles in partnership with OnLeaks. Realme 9 Series is tipped to debut in the first half of 2022, and it will consist of four models - Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9i. As per the new renders, the upcoming device will get a newly designed panel, which is named 'Stereo Prism Design'. Realme 9i Renders & Specifications Emerge Online: Report.

Realme 9i (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X 91Mobiles)

According to OnLeaks, Realme 9i will sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device will get a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary lens and a 2MP snapper.

Realme 9i is said to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and will run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. Connectivity options might include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS and 4G LTE.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2021 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).