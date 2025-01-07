Latest News | British Deputy High Commissioner Meets Punjab Guv

Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) British Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh Caroline Rowett on Tuesday met with Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria here to discuss various areas of collaboration between the state, the Union Territory of Chandigarh, and the United Kingdom.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation to address key challenges and foster mutual growth, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

The Governor and Rowett emphasised the need to intensify collective efforts to curb illegal migration and immigration frauds.

Punjab, UT Chandigarh and UK police are already working together to tackle these issues in an effective manner, it said.

Also Read | January 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 7.

The Governor stressed the importance of expanding education exchange programmes between Punjab, Chandigarh, and the UK. These programmes aim to enhance higher and school education by adopting innovative practices, he said.

Kataria proposed the introduction of sports exchange programmes between the UK and UT Chandigarh to promote cultural and sports ties.

Both dignitaries agreed to work on starting sports exchange programmes in hockey and cricket.

The wide ranging discussions also centered on pressing global issues such as global warming, solid waste management, pollution control, green energy, and biomass projects.

Both sides acknowledged the need for cohesive efforts to implement sustainable solutions.

Rowett expressed her commitment to strengthening ties and fostering a collaborative relationship between the UK and the region based on mutual cooperation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)