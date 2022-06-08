Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) Brookfield Renewable India, an arm of the Canadian private equity major, on Wednesday commissioned its first greenfield solar project with a capacity of 445 mw near Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The company did not share the investment details of the project, which has been developed in partnership with Axis Energy Ventures, but said it has inked a 25-year power purchase pact with NTPC which will sell electricity to Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company and Puducherry Electricity Department.

The project will generate over 800 GWh of clean energy annually, eliminating 6,00,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. The project is equipped with bifacial solar modules and waterless robotic cleaning solutions.

On full commissioning, Brookfield India's operational renewable energy portfolio will reach 1 gw, Nawal Saini, managing director at Brookfield, said, adding that the company has a multiple gw development pipeline in partnership with companies.

The project has been developed under a strategic partnership between Brookfield Renewables and Axis Energy Ventures.

Tata Power Solar Systems was the construction partner with HSBC India and Axis Bank were the financing partners.

In a separate statement, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, "We are pleased to have completed the solar plant for Brookfield Renewables India in Rajasthan in record time. This project not only underlines our commitment to promoting sustainable energy adoption but also fortifies our position as a major EPC player in the country."

Globally, Brookfield has renewables capacity of around 21 gw and a development pipeline of over 60 gw. Its assets are mostly based in the Americas, Europe, India and China and comprise hydro, wind and solar.

In India, it has over 4 gw of diversified assets across wind, solar and hybrid assets in various stages of execution across seven states.

