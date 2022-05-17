New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said its board has appointed S S Mundra, a public interest director, as the chairman of the bourse.

Mundra will replace Justice Vikramajit Sen.

"This is to inform that the board of directors of the company on Monday had considered and approved the appointment of S S Mundra, public interest director, as the chairman of the board of directors of the company, subject to approval of Sebi," BSE said in a regulatory filing to NSE.

Mundra retired as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India in July 2017 after a stint of three years. Prior to that, he was Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda from where he superannuated in July 2014.

In a banking career spanning over four decades, Mundra has held several important positions, including Executive Director of Union Bank of India, Chief Executive of Bank of Baroda (European Operations), amongst others.

He also served as RBI's nominee on the Financial Stability Board (G20 Forum) and its various committees. He was also the Vice-chair of OECD's International Network on Financial Education.

Prior to joining RBI, he was on boards of several multi-dimensional companies, including Clearing Corporation of India Ltd and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL).

