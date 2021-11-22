New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Stock exchange BSE and depository CDSL on Monday announced the launch of celebrations of the globally popular event World Investor Week 2021, whereby they will conduct a bunch of educational activities.

They are also observing the WIW under the aegis of Sebi and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) during November 21-28, BSE and CDSL said in separate statements.

The World Investor Week is a week-long global celebration promoted by the IOSCO to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection — in India.

During the week, market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) -- stock exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations -- will conduct an array of educational activities.

The key events announced by the BSE's Investor Protection Fund (IPF) include the launch of a market simulation package -- a simulation module created especially for teaching students/ investors -- the mechanics of trading, margining, settlement and a certificate program on basics of the capital market for college students.

In addition, there will be quiz programmes for investors and students as well as panel discussions.

"One of the prominent functions of the securities market is to ensure that savings get channelised into investments and result into capital formation and wealth creation for all the stakeholders through a well-regulated capital market," Sebi Executive Director G P Garg said.

He added that to achieve this objective a well-informed and educated investor is key and various well-planned activities undertaken like the ones in this World Investor Week by Sebi along with all MIIs will go a long way in this.

BSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said the recent multifold influx of retail investors in the capital market has led to all-inclusive growth for the country and led to much higher participation of the common investors in the wealth creation process through investments in the securities market.

"As such, investor education promotes investor protection, and events like the World Investor Week will play an important role in boosting the confidence of investors," he added.

Khushro Bulsara, head of BSE IPF, said retail participation in the market has increased exponentially over the pandemic period.

"This exuberance should be tempered with rational decisions and research before investing so that investors can reap the benefits of India's growth story and emergence, as a force to reckon with in the world," Bulsara added.

Separately, Nehal Vora, MD and CEO of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL), said investors should remain vigilant, aware, and informed about their investments in the securities markets, and they should regularly monitor their investments through various tools available. HRS hrs

