Motorola's Moto G200 will debut in the Indian market next month. The device was launched in Europe recently with high-end specifications, and now, the company is planning to launch the smartphone in India. A tipster who goes by the name of Debayan Roy has revealed that the Moto G200 phone's launch has been set for November 30. The launch could also be delayed to the first or 2nd week of December 2021. Moto E30 Budget Smartphone With Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Moto G200 will feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Moto G200 (Photo Credits: GizChina)

For optics, it will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there will be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Moto G200 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

The device will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Moto G200 is priced at EUR 449 (approximately Rs 37,600). So we expect the Indian pricing of the phone to be somewhere around it.

