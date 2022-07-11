New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE's mutual fund distribution platform StAR MF has processed a record 30.46 lakh transactions in a single day on Monday.

It surpassed its previous best single-day record of 30.11 lakh transactions registered on April 18, the exchange said in a statement.

BSE StAR MF also set its highest monthly record of 2.04 crore transactions in May as compared to its previous best of 1.96 crore transactions in March.

Overall, the platform achieved 32 per cent of the transaction within three months which is 5.94 crore during FY 2022-23 (April-June) as compared to 18.47 crore transactions during FY 2021-22.

Besides, the platform registered 7.23 lakh new Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) amounting to Rs 198 crore last month, the exchange said.

The exchange had launched BSE StAR MF app to help distributors and independent financial advisors to register clients on a real-time basis.

The app has processed over 69.30 lakh transactions since its launch, amounting to Rs 22,353 crore as on June this year.

