Mangaluru, July 23 (PTI): With the construction industry almost coming to a halt after migrant workers left for their home during the COVID-19 lockdown, builders in the city are trying to woo them back to revive the sector.

Also Read | Honor 9S Budget Smartphone To Be Launched in India on July 31; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

President of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI-Mangaluru chapter) Naveen Cardoza has arranged a semi-sleeper bus to bring 35 workers back from West Bengal.

The bus is to leave Malda in West Bengal on July 25 and reach the city on July 28. The cost of the 5,000-km trip would be around Rs 2 lakh. Some of the workers have already been brought by flights, Cardoza told reporters here.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launched; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Quarantine facilities have been set up for the workers when they reach here, Cardoza said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)