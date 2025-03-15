Hubballi (Karnataka), Mar 15 (PTI) Two burglars were nabbed after being shot in the legs on Saturday morning in Hubballi city, police said.

The burglars attempted to break into a house next to Karnataka Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti's residence.

When police spotted them, they ordered the burglars to surrender, but the duo attacked the officers in an attempt to escape.

In response, the police shot them in the legs.

Along with the burglars, three police personnel were also injured in the incident.

Both the injured police personnel and the burglars have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, police added.

