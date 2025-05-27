Udupi (Karnataka) May 27 (PTI): Several passengers sustained minor injuries after a private express bus overturned near the Polipu Mosque on National Highway 66, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the bus was on the way to Mangaluru from Udupi on Monday afternoon, after the driver reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle, they said.

According to preliminary investigation, the accident was attributed to over-speeding and alleged negligence on the part of the driver.

"Several passengers sustained minor injuries, though no major casualties were reported," a senior police officer said.

Local police from Kapu station inspected the site, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

