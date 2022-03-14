New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Azure Power has commissioned its 300 megawatts (MW) interstate transmission system-connected solar power project in Rajasthan.

The project, allocated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), is in Bhadla, Rajasthan. Power generated from the project is being supplied to the SECI at a tariff of Rs 2.58 per kWh (Kilowatt-hour) for 25 years, a statement said.

Following this, Azure Power has now operationalised 2,683 MW of high-performing renewable energy assets in India.

"We have operationalised close to 700 MW in this fiscal year so far, which reflects our strong project development and execution capabilities," Ranjit Gupta, MD and CEO, Azure Power said.

