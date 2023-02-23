New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) NimbusPost on Thursday said it has entered into a collaboration with ClickPost to build an advanced logistics interface throughout supply chain operations.

Both the logistic firms will leverage new-age technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to facilitate a superior shipping experience for online merchants and upgrade the brand-customer relationship.

Also Read | BSE Sensex Crashes 927 Points Amid Weak Global Cues; Settles at 59,745 Points.

"ClickPost's technical capability along with NimbusPost's shipping solutions can be a game changer for the supply chain operations of any e-Commerce business," ClickPost CEO Naman Vijay said.

The partnership is projected to transform e-Commerce logistics by increasing logistics capabilities and accelerating e-Commerce brands' scalability.

Also Read | Indian Workers With Digital Skills Contributing USD 508 Billion to Country's GDP, Says Report.

"Partnering with ClickPost reinforces our commitment to providing seamless and efficient logistics solutions for e-Commerce merchants," NimbusPost Founder and CEO Yash Jain said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)