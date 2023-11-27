New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Infrastructure company Qubik Infra on Monday said it has revamped 19 government schools into smart schools under Operation Kayakalp.

Operation Kayakalp was started in June 2018 to give government schools a facelift.

"Qubik Infra, which was in charge of the renovation of 19 of these smart schools, recently declared this large project's completion. With a primary focus on providing quality education in a stimulating environment, these institutions are key components of the government's ambitious initiative to transform the city of Moradabad into a smart city," the company said.

