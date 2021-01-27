New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has amended the designs rules and included the definition of startups.

Inserting a clause in the Designs Rules 2001, a DPIIT notification said that "startup means- an entity in India recognised as a startup by the competent authority under Startup India initiative."

An industry expert said that now the lower fees structure for filling applications for designs would also be applicable to startups.

