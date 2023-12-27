Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) TeamLease EdTech, Indian Institute of Technology Patna and NSDC on Wednesday said they have signed an agreement to strengthen graduate employability in the country through large-scale innovative learning programmes.

The memorandum of understanding, inked on Tuesday, aims to strengthen joint advocacy and support efforts to create an alternative format of higher education integrating high-quality formal education, skill development and employer connectivity, according to a statement.

"NSDC has been taking several steps in the direction of improving employability and skill building.

"Our partnership with IIT Patna and TeamLease EdTech is a milestone event - this new category of work-embedded programmes shall go a long way in improving the employability of the youth of the country by bringing IIT brand excellence to workplaces," NSDC CEO Ved Mani Tiwari said.

