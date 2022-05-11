Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) Public sector lender Union Bank of India on Wednesday launched an online platform for providing comprehensive cross-border trade finance services to Indian exporters and importers.

The platform 'Trade nxt' offers seamless entry and processing of Letters of Credit (LC), bank guarantees, export/import bills, disbursement of export credit, outward & inward remittances and dealer financing, among others, a press release said.

It enables corporates as well as MSMEs to perform all cross-border export-import transactions in a hassle-free way as it offers an array of services in one place, which eliminates the need for companies to visit a bank branch to initiate a trade transaction and ensures better governance with enhanced security and controls, the release said.

