New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel has attended the East Asia Summit Economic Ministers' Meeting on Saturday in Siem Reap City, Cambodia.

The meeting saw representation from all 10 ASEAN countries as well as 8 partner countries - Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, Russia and the USA, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | UPSC CAPF Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

"The ministers exchanged views on global and regional economic developments including...post-pandemic economic recovery efforts, measures adopted to mitigate the impact of global supply chains disruptions and strong inflation pressure".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)