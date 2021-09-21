Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) Interest among the high networth individuals for sustainable investments is at an all-time high, as per a survey of 320 respondents.

The survey commissioned by foreign lender Standard Chartered said 83 per cent said they knew about sustainable investing, 85 per cent had an interest in it, 57 per cent of those who had not invested have the intent to do so, as per an official statement.

* Cygnest Infotech aquires Euvat Online for undisclosed sum

* Ahmedabad-based indirect tax solution provider Cygnest Infotech on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Euvat Online for an undisclosed sum.

Euvat provides cloud-based VAT (value-added tax) technology solutions and has been in the business for 20 years, as per an official statement.

* Supertails announces Rs 5.75-cr borrowing from Alteria Capital

* Pet care startup 'Supertails' on Tuesday announced a Rs 5.75 crore borrowing from Alteria Capital.

Supertails launched its platform in June this year and raised a USD 2.6 Million pre-series A round led by Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and also actor Deepika Padukone.

* Mumbai Angels launches platform for its investee start-ups

* Mumbai Angels on Tuesday announced the launch of a platform where its investee startups can get access to services like due diligence, payment gateways and debt finance.

The platform christened ‘Multiplier' will offer critical services through tie-ups with companies like Amazon Web Services and Google Maps, as per an official statement.

* Paynearby's cash collection business sees Rs 350-cr monthly volume

* Digital payments company Paynearby on Tuesday said its cash collection business has seen a monthly volume of Rs 350 crore.

The company is engaged by over 50 entities to take care of their respective cash collection requirements, an official statement said.

* Books on Azim Premji, Royal Enfield, Yes Bank, R C Bhargava, Urjit Patel shortlisted for award

* Books on Azim Premji, Royal Enfield, Yes Bank, and by auto industry veteran R C Bhargava and former RBI Governor Urjit Patel have been shortlisted for an award on best Indian business books in 2021.

The Gaja Capital Business Book Prize was instituted two years ago to encourage Indian entrepreneurs, writers, and journalists to tell their stories, and offers a prize money of Rs 15 lakh, an official statement said. HRS hrs

