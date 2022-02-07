Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Ashok Travels and Tours (ATT), the travel division of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), has launched a centralised air ticketing portal for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for seamless official travel.

The portal was formally launched by CISF Director-General Sheel Vardhan Singh, ITDC said in a statement on Monday.

Also Read | Sensex Tanks 1023 Points; HDFC Bank, L&T, Bajaj Finance Slump.

The online ticketing system, with self-booking features, will facilitate a hassle-free booking experience to the officers entitled to air journeys on official tours, in the 414 units of CISF, it stated.

Also Read | SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 48 SCO Posts on sbi.co.in; Check Details Here.

*

*

* AirAsia India to offer free 'Red Carpet' priority services for bookings

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Budget carrier AirAsia India on Monday said it will offer free 'Red Carpet' priority services for bookings made through its website and mobile apps, under a limited period offer.

The offer is valid for bookings till February 28 for travel till September 30, 2022. 'Red Carpet' services include a dedicated Red Carpet check-in counter at all airports, priority boarding to enter the aircraft and priority baggage delivery at the carousel on arrival, AirAsia India said.

'Red Carpet' services are retailed at a price of Rs 500 on other bookings channels such as online travel agent sites, it said. It added that the prioritisation with dedicated check-in counters and baggage delivery minimises the time at the airport and queuing at arrival and departure, and complements a host of other services offered by AirAsia.

*

*

* Porter makes foray into Chandigarh to support thousands of small biz

* Intra-city logistics mover Porter has forayed in the Chandigarh market to support thousands of small businesses who are currently dependent on unorganised players, the platform said on Monday.

Chandigarh has become 15th operating city for the company, it said, where it plans to introduce truck and 2-wheeler services, generating an employment opportunity for more than 10,000 driver-partners.

The city being the capital for two states and an access point for multiple markets has a highly fragmented and unorganized logistics landscape. The company also plans to support the small vehicle driver owners that suffer from irregular income generation with minimum wage per ride, Porter said.

Addressing these challenges, Porter's entry into the market is aimed to make Chandigarh a logistically strong economy, Porter Vice-President Manish Gupta said.

*

*

* Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India inaugurates Honda BigWing in Andhra Pradesh

* Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday inaugurated Honda BigWing in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh.

HMSI's premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centres. While the BigWing Topline offers Honda's complete premium motorcycle range, the BigWing caters to mid-size motorcycles from the Japanese two-wheeler maker.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director (sales and marketing) of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Rajahmundry. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda's fun motorcycles closer to customers in the city and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles." hrs hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)