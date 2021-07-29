Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Domestic brokerage Kotak Securities Ltd (KSL) on Thursday announced a collaboration with markets regulator Sebi-run National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to promote financial literacy.

NISM, KSL's CSR knowledge partner and project manager, will implement the 'Kona Kona Shiksha' through empanelled resource persons to train students at colleges across India, as per an official statement.

* Godrej Industries, associates train 5 lakh under-privileged to improve income generation abilities

* Godrej Industries and its associate companies on Thursday said they have trained 5 lakh under-privileged people to improve their income generation abilities in the last decade.

It has also enabled 35 lakh people to protect themselves against vector-borne diseases, as per an official statement. hrs

