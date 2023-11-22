New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) ABB on Wednesday said it has analysed more than 2,000 industrial electric motors and identified an average energy savings of 31 per cent.

The industrial electric motors were analysed during the September-November period under its energy appraisal service, the company said in a statement.

Improving energy efficiency enables businesses to reduce electricity consumption, with impressive Co2 savings and return on investment (RoI) that depend on each country's energy mix and cost, it said.

"From June to September 2023, ABB analysed more than 2,000 industrial electric motors under its Energy Appraisal service and has identified an average energy saving of 31 per cent. That equates to more than 2.1 terawatt-hours (TWh) of potential energy savings across the 20-year lifetime of these systems," the company said.

ABB is into designing, manufacturing and servicing of propulsion systems and electrical equipment relating to rolling stock used for railways and metro systems.

*** Yellow.ai scales Generative AI-powered chatbot, voicebot solutions globally on AWS * Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced that Yellow.ai has chosen AWS as its preferred cloud provider to drive its generative AI–powered voicebot and chatbot solutions.

These dynamic AI agents enhance the user experience with goal-driven conversations with customers while comprehending their needs and providing personalised responses, according to a release.

"Amazon Web Services (AWS)...announced that Yellow.ai, a global leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI), has chosen AWS as its preferred cloud provider to power its generative AI-powered voicebot and chatbot solutions," the release said.

*** Tata Power installs 11,529 EV home chargers in Sep qtr * Tata Power on Wednesday said it has installed 11,529 new EV home chargers in the September 2023 quarter, taking the total count of its installations to 62,000 chargers across India.

Besides, Tata Power has also deployed 180 electric bus charging points in the September 2023 quarter, elevating the total e-bus charging points to 464 e-bus charging sites, the company said in a statement.

"Tata Power added 11,529 new EV home chargers in the second quarter of FY24. This brings the total count of Tata Power EV home chargers to a remarkable 62,000 across India," the statement said.

Surpassing the milestone of 62,000 home chargers underscores the company's commitment to accelerating the electric mobility revolution in India, Virendra Goyal, Head of Business Development (EV Charging) at Tata Power, said.

