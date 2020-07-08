Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Bharti AXA Life Insurance has launched an inclusive protection solution with triple benefits of life cover, hospitalization and critical illness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The solution - Health and Life Secure- is available through Bharti AXA Life Flexi Term Plan with critical illness option and Bharti AXA Life Hospi Cash Benefit Rider & Bharti AXA Life Accidental Death Benefit Rider.

The solution offers maximum life coverage up to the age of 75 with the entry age of 18-65 years. It provides two convenient sum assured options – Rs 15 Lakh and Rs 20 Lakh – with flexible premium payment term options of 5,10,15,20 years till the age of 75.

The solution gives fixed benefits up to Rs 4.5 lakh with daily hospitalization benefits, intensive care unit facilities, and minor or major surgeries.

*** Home Credit India to offer loans on purchase of home appliances

Home Credit India, a local arm of the international consumer finance provider, has entered into the home appliances category.

The company has partnered with leading consumer durable brands to offer customer-friendly finance schemes.

Offers are available across popular home appliances brands like LG Electronics, Samsung, Sony, Voltas, Whirlpool, Blue Star, Aisen and Voltas-Beko.

*** Reliance General introduces livelihood protection insurance policy for daily income earners

Reliance General Insurance has introduced Livelihood Protection insurance cover to protect daily wage earners from vagaries of weather.

The IRDAI approved product under sandbox guidelines has been designed in a way where the weather risk is monitored from automated weather stations from IMD or by private independent third parties involved in supply of weather data and claim is automatically calculated using this procured weather data.

In case, if the actual weather goes above the defined benchmark the insured would be eligible for claims.

The policy will be offered for weather related risks triggered due to – wind (cyclone, dust / sand storms), temperature (cold & heat waves), rainfall (floods / excess rainfall), and air quality index (AQI).

