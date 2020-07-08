New Delhi, July 8: With smartphones becoming the primary device for work, streaming and gaming, seven in every eight smartphone users in India feel innovation in the fast-charging technology is the key and long battery life is what matters the most, a new survey revealed on Wednesday. When it came to satisfaction with battery life, OPPO users scored the brand the highest (94 per cent), followed by Samsung (92 per cent) and realme (91 per cent). In terms of swift charging, consumer satisfaction was highest with OPPO (95 per cent), followed by OnePlus (93 per cent) and Samsung (91 per cent). OnePlus Nord Official Launch Date Confirmed For July 21; India Pre-Orders To Begin From July 15.

When asked about the importance of smartphone features, 61 per cent respondents cited battery life as a key consideration, just behind the camera, according to the 'Insights On the Go' survey by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

"Whether it be an endless stream of work-related calls or catching up with family and friends, the smartphone battery life plays an essential role. For consumers, a long battery life, as well as quickly amping up the battery juice - both are critical," said Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

Consumers are so much concerned about battery life that they turn down screen brightness (70 per cent), turn-on battery saver mode (66 per cent), close battery-consuming apps (63 per cent) and, in extremely critical circumstances, even turn off Wi-Fi (56 per cent) and location services (50 per cent). The findings showed that seven in every eight users charge their smartphone at least once in a day and average duration of charging in a day is 66 minutes. The six-city survey involved 2,000 smartphone users in 18-30 age group.

"While smartphone brands push newer technological innovations, consumer priorities are equally centered around the basics, such as smartphone battery. So much so that the battery is a key factor in smartphone purchase priorities," said Satya Mohanty, Head- Industry Consulting Group (ICG), CMR.

