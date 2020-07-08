New Delhi, July 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sharpened his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) Probe and said the Prime Minister believes that the world is like him and that every one can be intimidated. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Gandhi took a dig at the Prime Minister and said he will never understand that those who fight for the truth cannot be intimidated. "Mr Modi believes the world is like him. He thinks every one has a price or can be intimidated. He will never understand that those who fight for the truth have no price and cannot be intimidated", Gandhi tweeted.

The government had set up an inter-ministerial committee to probe the various violations of legal provisions by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. Soon after the Congress on Wednesday hit back saying the RGF had nothing to hide.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had attacked the Modi government over economic distress, saying that small and medium enterprises were "destroyed" and even large companies and banks were in "distress". "Small and medium enterprises stand destroyed. Large companies are under severe stress. Banks are in distress", the tweet read.

Here's the tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

On July 7, Gandhi had a quoted a research report in one of his tweet which said that Indians are worst-hit on the economic front and that 8 out of 10 rural households had lost income during the coronavirus pandemic. Gandhi alleged that the economic mismanagement was a tragedy that was out to destroy millions. "India's economic mismanagement is a tragedy that is going to destroy millions of families," he tweeted. He added saying that it would no longer be accepted silently.

