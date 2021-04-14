*New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Electric taxi startup BluSmart Mobility has launched a COVID-vaccination drive for their driver-partners.

The company has just launched a feature in its mobile app to let riders know if their driver has been vaccinated, a release said on Wednesday.

BluSmart will also be giving the driver-partners one day-paid break after they get the jab.

***************** SBM Bank India, money HOP tie-up to launch HOPRemit

*Neo bank money HOP and SBM Bank India have joined hands for international remittance services customised for Indian millennials, said a release on Wednesday.

moneyHOP, India's first cross-border neo bank announces its collaboration with SBM Bank India to launch HOPRemit.

It is an instant, cost-effective and contactless international remittance service, custom made for Indian millennials, moneyHOP said.

Users can remit money by selecting the destination, currency, amount and completing the KYC, adding the recipient's details online. After receiving the funds, transfer instructions get processed immediately and money gets credited to the recipient's account within 24 hours.

