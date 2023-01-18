Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) BorgWarner has opened an electric propulsion engineering centre in Bengaluru.

It will focus on electric propulsion systems, software and electronics hardware to drive company's global platform.

Also Read | Rewarding Information Sharing on Social Media Platforms Like Facebook and Twitter Leads to Spread of Misinformation: Study.

Spread across 95,000 sq ft of space, the facility will employ more than 550 people in this year, including several newly-created positions, the company said.

This is the second technical centre of the company in Bengaluru. Its first centre is in the Kundalahalli suburb of Bengaluru.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets: Know Where And How to Book Ticket For R-Day Event at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

"We plan to grow electric vehicle revenues to around 45 per cent of the company's sales by 2030 and to reach carbon neutrality by 2035 and will play a vital role in achieving these ambitious targets globally, while setting up the foundation for future growth in electric mobility," said Guenther Raab, Vice President of Engineering, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems.

*** Automovill to open 15 company-owned workshops by end of this fiscal * Full-stack mobility solutions provider Automovill has announced fresh plans to open 15 company-owned workshops by the end of this fiscal, which are expected to account for 40 per cent of its total sales.

Currently, the company's fully-owned workshops are operational in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and to meet the increasing demands, it will further expand its presence in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Patna, Jaipur, Gurugram, Mumbai, and Guwahati, the company said.

The after-sales car service company also said it aims to increase its six franchise workshops primarily located in Pune and Kolkata, it said, adding that in terms of servicing figures, the company intends to deliver service to 45,000 vehicles through these outlets by March 2024.

*** HOP Electric launches high-speed variant of e-scooter LEO * Electric two-wheeler maker HOP Electric on Wednesday launched a high-speed variant of its e-scooter LEO, priced at Rs 97,000.

Consumers can purchase the latest electric two-wheeler at their nearest HOP experience centre and online. The vehicle will be available to customers from this month itself, the company said.

Offered in four riding modes -- eco, power, sport and reverse -- the e-scooter is powered by eflow technology with 72 V voltage architecture and 2200 W motor power. It is powered by of 2.1 kWh advanced lithium-ion battery, delivering up to 120 kms per charge and comes with an 850 W smart charger.

*** Delhivery launches 5-week training and recruitment prog * Logistics firm Delhivery has announced the launch of 5-week Delhivery Training and Recruitment Programme for young jobseekers to build a career in the logistics industry.

The training, which is both classroom and practical in-centre covering subjects such as operational processes, software tools, soft skills, and people management, ensures guaranteed jobs for recruits in entry and mid-level operational roles, the company said.

After successfully completing the training, the recruits will be on-boarded for open managerial roles at Delhivery facilities across India, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)