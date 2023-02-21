New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) State-owned CIL is in the process of converting its abandoned mines into eco-parks which have become popular as eco-tourism destinations.

Thirty such eco-parks are already attracting steady footfalls and plans are afoot for creation of more eco-parks and eco-restoration sites in the mining areas of Coal India Ltd (CIL).

These eco-parks and tourism sites are also proving to be a source of livelihood for local population, the coal ministry said in a statement.

*** JSW school of public policy gets new campus at IIM-A * JSW Group has set up a new building to house its school of public policy at IIM-Ahmadabad.

Since its inception, the JSW school of public policy has endeavoured to bring together stakeholders across public, private, and social enterprises as well as policy makers to facilitate exchange of ideas and contribute meaningfully to policy reforms, group chairman Sajjan Jindal said during the inauguration of the new campus.

The new campus is spread over 56,000 sq ft within the new IIMA campus, and has a 120-seater auditorium, one 60-seater classroom, two seminar rooms, 8 syndicate rooms, 18 faculty offices, a library, and space for research.

*** Fresher recruitment platform Getwork raises Rs 7 cr * Getwork, a SaaS platform which is into fresher recruitment, has raised Rs 7 crore in a pre-series A round from Samarthya Investment Advisors, NVS Wealth Managers, and Artha Venture Fund.

The round also saw participation from angel investors like Pravin Agarwala of Betterplace, Shuchi Kothari of DSP group family office, and Saurabh Garg of Nobroker.

In March 2021, the Gurugram-based firm had raised a seed round of Rs 2 crore from Artha Venture Fund.

The platform has over 11 lakh students across 1,000 colleges and 6,300 employers.

Co-Founder Rahul Veerwal said the money will be used to onboard 2,500 colleges and 12,000 employers, and to explore overseas markets.

Launched in 2019, Getwork is a platform for colleges which do not have proper placement cells, to place their fresh graduates directly into startups and corporates.

Getwork currently has 6,500 employers recruiting from 13 lakh students on its platform from 1,000 colleges.

In the last 90 days, over 3,300 freshers got placed with ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Reliance Retail, Hathway, and Justdial, among others, Co-Founder Sumit Gupta said.

