Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Fintech Credit Wise Capital and Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) have entered into a Rs 100 crore investment agreement to offer digital two-wheeler loans, a statement said.

Credit Wise Capital offers various products, including financing for two-wheelers, electric bikes and insurance.

*** Amway India collabs with wrestler Sangram Singh to launch health, fitness prog * FMCG direct selling major Amway India on Tuesday said it has launched health and fitness community-building programmes across the country in association with its brand ambassador and wrestler Sangram Singh.

The programme will support holistic wellbeing amongst the youth and women, Amway India said in a statement.

"Through our wellness initiatives, we are striving to raise awareness around the importance of proper nutrition, complemented by supplements to meet one's daily nutritional needs, while also helping them build immunity through these fitness programs," Amway India CMO Ajay Khanna said.

"Our association with Sangram Singh will help us advocate further healthy living and his commitment to overall health and fitness," he added.

