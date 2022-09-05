Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) German lender Deutsche Bank on Monday said it is opening a representative office in Dhaka, marking its expansion into Bangladesh.

It said Bangladesh is a fast growing country and the office will focus on supporting multinational corporate clients, predominantly exporters to Bangladesh, as per an official statement.

Also Read | Apple's Upcoming Watch Pro Likely To Come With Additional Physical Buttons.

*** * IIT-Bombay to offer Rs 1 crore seed funding

IIT-Bombay has launched an innovation challenge, offering a seed funding of up to Rs 1 crore for winners.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo 3T Teased Online, India Launch Soon.

The "e-Yantra project" is funded by the Union education ministry and hosted at the CSE Department of IIT Bombay, as per an official statement. *** * Shakti Pumps receives patent for Shakti Slip Start Synchrono

Energy-efficient pumps and motors manufacturer Shakti Pumps on Monday said it has received the second patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office for Shakti Slip Start Synchronous Run Motor.

"We feel extremely happy to announce that the company received its second patent for developing a 'high starting torque energy efficient motor'. We are constantly applying new technologies and innovating products in pumps, motors and power electronics division," Shakti Pumps (India) chairman and managing director Dinesh Patidar said.

In addition to this patent, the company received its maiden patent on April 4, 2022, for creating 'A Unidirectional Solar Water Pump with Grid-tied Power Generation' system.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)