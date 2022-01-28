Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Gulf carrier Emirates has said it will introduce first class services on the Dubai-Thiruvananthapuram route starting from February 3.

Emirates will deploy its wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class cabin configuration – offering eight seats in first class, 42 in business and 185 seats in economy class, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

Travellers from Thiruvananthapuram can experience Emirates' First Class product on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, it said.

Emirates had launched its operations to Thiruvananthapuram in 2006 and the airline currently operates three weekly flights to/from the city.

*100 commercial fleet drivers using its devices clock 5 lakh km in 1 yr: drivebuddyAI

Auto-tech startup drivebuddyAI on Friday said that over 100 commercial fleet drivers have used its devices, clocking over 5 lakh kilometers in less than a year.

The company's devices provide driver safety, reduce high-risk, loss-making occurrences and increase efficiency, it said.

The platform said its products deploy intelligent, computer vision-powered ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) technology that avoids collisions through real-time alerts, assesses driving behaviour for risks, and improves driver behaviour with personalized coaching on the move.

The drivebuddyAI solution delivers new-age fleet management by delivering safety with profits. The improved fleet safety ensures increased ROI (Return on Investment) and insurance benefits on top of vastly reduced costs, the company said.

*** *Greaves Finance to provide retail financing options

Greaves Finance has said it will provide retail financing options through its strategic co-lending partnerships with various financial institutions including Bike Bazaar (WheelsEMI), Deccan Finance and Vedika Fincorp.

Greaves Finance is the subsidiary of engineering firm Greaves Cotton.

The company, which helps finance a wide range of EVs, is currently present across over 110 cities through direct financing operations as well as strategic partnerships. Greaves Finance has strengthened its financing network by collaborating with leading financial institutions, it said.

*** *Teachmint acquires MyClassCampus to expand offerings for schools, institutes globally

Education infrastructure startup Teachmint on Friday announced the acquisition of MyClassCampus, an educational ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) player.

MyClassCampus enables campuses with end-to-end digitization of their operations, management and communication.

With this, Teachmint expands its offerings for schools and institutes by combining a deep ERP software with its own state-of-the-art Learning Management System, the company said in a statement.

However, the company did not disclose the deal size.

This deal marks Teachmint's fourth acquisition, following Teachmore, Teachee India team and Airlearn.

