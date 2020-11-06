New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Business process management (BPM) services provider Firstsource Solutions on Friday said it has partnered with Uniphore to utilise the latter's platform as an important component for its digitally empowered contact centre (DECC).

The agreement centres on both Firstsource and Uniphore bringing together global expertise, deep domain experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver enhanced customer experiences, a statement said. It added that the multi-million dollar deal will create tremendous value for clients over the next few years.

Every year, Firstsource handles over 200 million interactions for Fortune 100 brands worldwide, and deploying AI and automation will significantly increase process efficiency and improve customer experience. "Our DECC solutions fueled by Uniphore's Conversational Service Automation platform will help our clients deliver seamless customer experiences that will become a strategic advantage for them and positively impact their bottom line," Vandali added.

The combination of Firstsource's people and process expertise combined with Uniphore's innovative technology will deliver a truly unique experience, Uniphore CEO and co-founder Umesh Sachdev.

* Awign to host virtual job from Nov 7-17 to offer 30,000 flexible positions

* Awign, a tech-focussed work fulfillment platform, on Friday said it will host the 'Great Indian Job Fest' (GIJF) between November 7 and 17, offering 30,000 flexible positions.

Awign helps companies fulfil on-ground as well as digital core functions like operations management, auditing, diligence, last-mile delivery, new business development and digital gigs roles. "The virtual job fest is expected to bring 30,000 flexible positions from Awign's varied lines of businesses like last mile delivery, auditing, new business development, online proctoring, tele-calling and digital gigs, to keep India at work," a statement said.

Awign co-founder and CEO Sarthak Annanya said GIJF 2020 is one of the initiatives to tackle the serious challenge of unemployment in the country and is aligned with the fact that the gig economy will create the next 500 million jobs in India.

The virtual fest will cover the end-to-end digital job cycle, right from applying, to getting hired, to getting paid, offering a single interface and easy experience for the candidate participating in the fest. The available flexible positions will be based on the candidate's location, skill set, time availability and past experience with an average salary range of Rs 12,000-25,000 per month.

