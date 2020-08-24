New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Flix Accessories, part of Beetel group, on Monday announced the appointment of Puneet Gupta as its business head in India.

Gupta will lead the company's business initiatives for the Indian markets, focussing on building and growing Flix in the highly competitive smart accessories space in India, a statement said.

In his new role, he will be responsible for strategically leading consumer business unit that encompasses Flix and factory in Ludhiana (Punjab), it added. Gupta, who has over 24 years of experience, has worked with brands like Oraimo, STK, iTel, MoLife and Luminous. *

* Legrand India launches data centre infrastructure solution

* Legrand India on Monday announced the launch of Legrand Data Centre Solutions (LDCS) that brings together a portfolio of brands including Legrand, Numeric, Raritan and Server Technology under one specialist team.

LDCS is designed to give maximum flexibility for growth, allowing the companies to easily and cost-effectively expand, modify or replace technology and applications in the least amount of time, according to a statement.

The solutions will address a market size of Rs 3,000 crore, it added. LDCS clients globally include tech companies such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Colt and Equinox for global data centre solutions.

"Data centres in India are growing at a fast pace. We are witnessing a growth of about 8.5 per cent. Companies across sectors are accelerating their digital adoption.

"With our global presence, experience, offering and current portfolio of brands in India, we felt it is time to demonstrate our focus and support the data centre market in India and make it future-ready," Legrand India MD and CEO Tony Berland said. *

* Wipro, Quaternion partner to launch SIMM solution

* IT services major Wipro on Monday announced a partnership with Standard Initial Margin Model (SIMM) vendor, Quaternion Risk Management.

As part of the collaboration, Wipro will offer SIMM-in-a-box to financial institutions covered under uncleared margin rules (UMR), a statement said. The offering will allow financial institutions to calculate trade sensitivities, generate CRIF (Common Risk Interchange Format) file and calculate initial margin in-house, it added.

The solution simplifies compliance procedures by including back testing, benchmarking and preparing documentation required for regulatory approval. The partnership aims to provide cost efficiencies and seamless integration with clients' internal systems, while maintaining full control over sensitive trade information, the statement said.

