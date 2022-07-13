New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Gautam Solar on Wednesday said it has sold 100 megawatt solar modules under the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) category. DCR modules are indigenously manufactured solar modules and solar cells, which are entirely manufactured in India, the company said in a statement. "India needs solutions which are designed in accordance with its government policies, and geographical, economic and social conditions. Gautam Solar provides 100 per cent genuine DCR solar modules without any mix of the Chinese solar cells and with full wattage guarantee," Managing Director of Gautam Solar Gautam Mohanka said.

*** Oberoi Hotels & Resorts voted world's best hotel brand at Travel + Leisure USA * Oberoi Hotels & Resorts has been voted the world's best hotel brand at Travel + Leisure USA's World's Best Awards.

According to a statement, The Oberoi, New Delhi has been voted the World's Best City Hotel in Asia, The Oberoi, Marrakech: The Best Resort in North Africa and the Middle East and The Oberoi Udaivilas, Udaipur: The Best Resort in India.

Oberoi Hotels & Resorts has received this recognition from among 9.5 million readers of Travel + Leisure magazine in a Readers' Poll conducted by them, it said.

"We are delighted to receive this prestigious award and honoured to have contributed in our own small way to the 'Make in India' initiative. My heartfelt gratitude to our valued guests for their continued support and our exceptional colleagues for their dedication and commitment to excellence," Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman of The Oberoi Group, said.

