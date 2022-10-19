New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Hitachi Energy on Wednesday said it will provide made-in-India power transformers to an upcoming renewable energy park in Gujarat.

The solar park is spread over 72,600 hectares in Kutch, the company said in a statement.

"Hitachi Energy India Limited (Hitachi Energy) has been awarded a contract by NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) to supply power transformers for their upcoming 4.75 GW renewable energy park in Gujarat, which is a part of India's largest solar park," it said.

*** Spices Board to organise 14th World Spice Congress in Mumbai * Spices Board is organising the 14th World Spice Congress in Mumbai from 16-18 February next year, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

Over 1,000 delegates from more than 50 countries are expected to participate in the event, it said.

This biennial event acts as a platform to bring global spice industry together to deliberate on the problems and prospects.

The first World Spice Congress was held in 1990.

*** Mines Secy wants study group on geological surveys in developed nations * Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj on Wednesday stressed on setting up of study groups in a bid to explore the advancements and strategic thrust areas taken up by geological surveys in other developed nations of the world.

During his maiden visit to Geological Survey of India (GSI) Central Headquarter office in Kolkata, Bharadwaj emphasised on the completion of flagship baseline survey works like National GeoChemical Mapping (NGCM), National GeoPhysical Mapping (NGPM) and National Aero-Geophysical Mapping Program (NAGMP) within the specified timeline.

The secretary also advised GSI to adopt the best practices available in the world and try to innovate upon the same.

