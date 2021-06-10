New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the launch of a flexi cap fund, an open-ended equity scheme, which aims to provide capital appreciation by investing in equity and equity related securities.

The new fund offer (NFO) will open on June 28 and close in July, the fund house said in a statement.

The fund -- ICICI Prudential Flexi Cap Fund-- aims to identify and invest in equity and equity related securities across market capitalisation based on an in-house market cap allocation model.

It will follow a mix of top-down and bottom-up approach to identify opportunities in large, mid and small cap space respectively.The investment universe considered will be the S&P BSE 500.

************************** Nexon SUV hits major milestone as Tata Motors rolls out 2,00,000th unit

*Tata Motors on Thursday said it has reached the 2 lakh production milestone of its compact SUV Nexon.

The company rolled out the 2,00,000th Nexon on Thursday from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The Nexon touched the 1.5 lakh production milestone in November 2020 and the last 50,000 units have been recorded in less than 6 months, with demand outpacing supply and production limited due to the pandemic, it added.

"Customer bookings have been growing and in March 2021, Nexon sales set a new record of 8,683 units in a month, further strengthening the company's leadership position in the C-SUV segment," Tata Motors said, adding the model is the first car in India to receive a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, an international automotive safety accreditation body.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)